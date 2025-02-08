Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Opens Up On Why Popular Gospel Act Sinach ,Others Left Christ Embassy

The founder of Love World, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has revealed why some gospel artists left the church.

Prominent singers such as Sinach, Frank Edwards, Joe Praize, and Eben have exited the ministry.

For a long time, speculation surrounded their departures.

Many claimed they left due to restrictions on ministering outside Christ Embassy.

For instance, as Sinach’s international music ministry grew, her presence at Christ Embassy became scarce, which allegedly displeased Oyakhilome.

It is believed that Oyakhilome asked her to return and actively participate in the church’s singing ministry.

In a recent video circulating online, the pastor said: “Why did it happen? The church was turned into a party place, not a place of prayer where God’s word was truly celebrated. They were not soul winners; they led praise in church, and when it was time for prayers, they were gone.”

The cleric further lamented that worship in the church had changed, becoming more about personal celebrations than true worship. He criticised the musicians for commercialising their talents, charging fees for their performances, and allowing secular influences to infiltrate the church’s music.

“I did at the beginning and celebrated them, but when I changed, they refused to change with me, so I had to let them go.

“God was getting my attention, telling me this was not the way. I told them the Lord wanted us to do the right thing.

“They had become too popular, and because they were making even little money… do they know what big money is? The little money they were making was too attractive to them, so they didn’t want to follow me. So they made a detour. I hope they all repent. They are not worship leaders,” he stated.

“ They were not interested in winning souls , they’ll collect huge money to perform In over 4 churches in a single Sunday .

Immediately they are done singing , they move to the next church . They don’t even wait for prayers or preaching . I told them this was for the Glory of God not theirs and they were not willing to change so I let them go“