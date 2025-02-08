Insecurity :Anambra State Deputy Governor Ibezim Quizzes Celebrity Millionaire Native Doctor

In an interesting twist in the ongoing onslaught against criminal elements in Anambra state and their associates, Anambra state security forces have taken Oba, Anambra state-born celebrity native doctor (Dibia) into custody for questioning.





The native doctor was seen in a recent viral video boasting openly about his dibia services as if in defiance of ongoing efforts by the state government to rid the state of kidnappers and their accomplices.





In this video, Akwaokukotiwaraki appears to have made a volte face as he was being questioned by the Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim denying his involvement in the preparation of Okite and similar rituals. During the Willie Obiano administration, Dr. Ibezim was a Special Adviser to the Governor tasked with regulating traditional medicine practitioners. This role earned him the nickname of ‘Ezedibia/Dibia Regulator’.

Many have praised the state government for this audacious move and are asking them to also go after others including fake pastors.

Source:Uche Nworah



