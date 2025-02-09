PDP National Chairman Dumps Wike, Backs Fubara On 25 Defected Rivers Lawmakers

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagun, has reaffirmed that the 25 defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have no legal remedy available to them. According to him, having vacated their seats due to their defection from the PDP, their only option remains to contest fresh elections under their new political parties.

Damagun's position aligns with the stance of Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who have both maintained that the affected lawmakers lost their seats the moment they defected.

The PDP leadership insists that the constitutional provision regarding party defections is clear, leaving no room for any alternative interpretation or political maneuvering.

The defected lawmakers stems from their allegiance shift, widely seen as a political move authorized by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

However, the PDP leadership has made it clear that the party will not recognize their membership in the legislature, emphasizing that the only legal course for them is to seek re-election under their new party affiliations.

This development further solidifies the PDP's position in Rivers State and signals a warning to politicians contemplating similar defections. The party leadership, under Damagun, has reiterated its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that due process is followed in all political matters.



