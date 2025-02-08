Medical Doctor Bags Seven Years Imprisonment For N127m Fraud In Calabar

A Federal High Court, sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, presided over by Justice Rosemary Oghogho-rie has convicted and sentenced Dr. Geraldine Orok Ita to prison for fraud.





Ita was prosecuted by the Uyo Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on a twelve-count charge, bordering on forgery and diversion of fund to the tune of N127, 686, 594, 87k (One Hundred and Twenty-seven Million, Six Hundred and Eighty-six Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety-four Naira, Eighty-seven Kobo).

One of the charges reads: “That you, Dr Geraldine Orok Ita 'F' on or about the 6th day of November, 2014, in Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a forged document to wit: FORM CAC 10 (ANNUAL RETURN FOR A SMALL COMPANY) IN RESPECT OF SHARPNET CONCEPT LIMITED DATED 06/1 1/2014, purported to have been signed by Mrs. Rose Orok Ita (a Director in Sharpnet Concept Limited), with the intent that the document may be acted upon as genuine and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 of the Revised Edition (Law of the Federation of Nigeria) and Punishable under Section 1 (2) (c) of the same Act.”

Another reads: “That you, Dr Geraldine Orok Ita 'F' on or about 14/02/2019, in Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did take possession of the sum of Forty- Five Million Naira (#45,000,000) through Bank Account No: 2027011283 domiciled in First Bank with Account Name: Rok Projects Limited, paid by the University of Calabar (UNICAL) for the project executed by ROK PROJECTS LIMITED/SHARPNET CONCEPT LIMITED, when you reasonably ought to know that the money was part of the proceeds of crime to wit: forgery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (3) of the same Act.”





She pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, prompting her trial that commenced in 2019. In the course of the trial,

prosecution counsel, Joshua Abolarin

called witnesses and presented

incontrovertible evidence.





Convinced that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, Justice Oghogho-rie convicted and sentenced Ita to seven years imprisonment.





Ita's journey to Nigeria Correctional Centre commenced when the Commission received a petition in 2019 from Sharpnet Concept Limited and ROK Project Limited initiated by two of its directors alleging

that Geraldine Orok Ita forged and

fraudulently altered the documents of the companies in favour of herself by removing the two initial directors from the companies' records and claiming to be the second wife of Engr. Orok Okonkon Ita who died in 2004. The petitioners further stated

that besides carrying out the fraudulent

alterations, the convict appointed a new company Secretary on November 6, 2014 and changed the

registered address of the companies at No. 25, Uyo Street, off Market Road, Port Harcourt, River State and made re-allotments and return of allotments of shares.



