Osun LG Elections Will Hold On Saturday...Gov Adeleke Insists

Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed that the Osun State Local Government elections will proceed as planned on Saturday, February 22, 2025, despite mounting legal and political tensions between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor's decision was disclosed in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed. The announcement follows a contentious ruling by the Court of Appeal, which reinstated APC-backed local government officials previously sacked by the state government, igniting a fierce battle for control over local councils.





Adding to the dispute, Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, had cautioned Governor Adeleke against proceeding with the election. He argued that the reinstated officials' tenure remains valid until October 2025, making any fresh election unconstitutional.





“Notwithstanding the judgment of the Court of Appeal referenced above, which in effect means that the term of office of the elected officials has regained currency and will naturally run out in October 2025, His Excellency has insisted that a new Local Government election shall be held on Saturday, 22nd February 2025," Fagbemi stated.





He further warned that conducting a new election would be an "egregious breach of the Constitution" and contradict the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that reinforced local government autonomy.





Despite the AGF’s stance, Governor Adeleke remains resolute. Speaking during a meeting with civil society organizations in Osogbo, he expressed confidence in the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) and assured that all necessary preparations had been made for the polls.





“Our people are prepared for elections tomorrow. They yearn to have their choices as chairmen and councillors. OSIEC has also done a marvelous preparatory job according to reports at my disposal," Adeleke said.





He urged all political parties and stakeholders to embrace democratic principles and avoid acts that could disrupt the election process.





“As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help. The election is going to hold, and the outcome will fast-track development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state,” he added.





With tensions running high and legal debates still ongoing, all eyes will be on Osun State as the local government elections proceed amid controversy. Lagos Reporters will continue to provide updates on the situation as it unfolds.



