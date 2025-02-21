Breaking : Court Orders Conduct Of Osun LG Polls

This order was made on Friday, 21st of February, 2025, sequel to a suit brought before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of the political parties participating in the election.

The Osun State High Court in Ilesa has ordered the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, (OSSIEC), to conduct elections for the vacant positions of local government chairmen and councillors in all the 30 local government areas and the area office in Osun State.

