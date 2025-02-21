Kidnappers Allegedly Kill Nigerian Soldier Over Delayed N20Million Ransom Payment









Kidnappers have killed a Nigerian Army non-commissioned officer, Abdulfatai Odutola, over a delay in ransom payment.





It was earlier reported that Odutola, a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO), was abducted on February 15, 2025, along the Abuja-Jos highway.





He was reportedly travelling to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, at the time of the incident.





His kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N20 million for his release.





A military internal memo earlier obtained had read, “Pls information reaching me now from this sldr whisky that MWO Abdulfatai Odutola (CC 23 BDE Yola) was kidnapped yesterday along Abuja-Jos Road, while returning to Yola.





He left Ilorin on Friday 14th of Feb 2025 and slept at Abuja. He continued his movement from Abuja yesterday b4 the incident happened to him.





“Currently they are demanding N20,000,0000 for his release. Pse appropriate authority should help the sldr.”





However, another internal memo revealed that the body of the senior personnel has been recovered.





“Information reaching us now from Yola is that the above MWO Abdulfatai Odutola's body was discovered by police from Jos forest killed by his kidnappers after passing deadline for payment of 20 million naira ransom payment demanded by his kidnappers. Also his car was discovered. Kindly take action.”





It has been reported recently that Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists killed three army personnel during an attack on a military base in Borno State.





The terrorists reportedly attacked the military facility in Isige town, Gwoza Local Government Area, for several hours.





According to a source, the terrorists destroyed several buildings and stole two gun trucks during the assault.





“There was an attack recently in Borno, one Staff Sergeant with two private soldiers were killed. However, the army authorities are silent over the attack which happened at a base in Isige Town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.





“They burnt one military vehicle while they went away with two gun trucks, later reinforcement came from nearby unit but then the Boko Haram fighters have left,” the source said.







