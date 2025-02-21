Breaking: Less Than 24 Hours After Launch, Pirated Copies Of IBB Book Circulate Online

Less than 24 hours after it's elaborate launch in  Abuja ,the latest book by former Nigeria's Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has been pirated 

Soft copies of the 440 page are now on various social media platforms especially whatsapp as seen by CKNNews

It could not be ascertained how the book found itself online when several people are still struggling to get copies 

The book launch was well attended by several dignatories including President Bola Tinubu and four former heads of State 

Over N20bn was also realized at the launch of the Ibrahim Babangida Presidential library to be sited in Minna , Niger State 

