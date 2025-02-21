Nedu Set Me Up For Dragging , After Refusing His Demands .. Actress Yvonne Jegede

Her Post

''In the past few days, my name has been mentioned in the ongoing saga involving The Honest Bunch Podcast, its lead host, Nedu, and other individuals.

The drama especially on Facebook, where I have a sizeable following has been ridiculous, sometimes hilarious, but most importantly, it calls for deep introspection.

I would like to state clearly that I appreciate being left out of this entire situation, as I have long moved on from my past unpleasant experience with The Honest Bunch Podcast.

The clips cut from my episode on that show for promotional purposes were designed to attract trolls, and my brand was subjected to all sorts of dragging.

While this was happening, Nedu, who was in my WhatsApp messages asking me out, was simultaneously posting materials that further fueled the negative attacks on me.

Even people flooded my son’s social media page cursing and swearing at him, I had to take his page down.

The worst part was people claiming, based on a press release from The Honest Bunch Podcast, that I must have paid for my interview feature. That is totally untrue.

I could not have paid to appear on a show for a movie I neither produced nor owned. The twisting of the narrative further made me dislike people who are dishonest or who try to paint yellow as black.

At the time, I was livid, angry, and bitter. However, with time and the support of quality people around me, I chose to let go and sincerely, wholeheartedly forgave both Nedu and the show.

I have received calls asking me to speak out or troll him now that he is supposedly down. My response remains the same, I will not. The best time to kick a man is certainly not when he is down.

I have forgiven him and genuinely wish him nothing but the best. More importantly, I hope he learns from this experience and realizes that we gain nothing; not even YouTube views by bringing others down.

Please, I kindly request that my name not be dragged into this drama. I have learned valuable lessons from my experience, especially regarding dealing with people, and that is the long and short of my submission.''







