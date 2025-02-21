Notorious Kidnappers Camp Discovered In Obowo Imo State , Vehicles , Graves Uncovered

A notorious kidnapping camp has been discovered at the boundary between Umuosinta Amuzi Obowo and Iheteafor-Ukwu Ahiazu Mbaise in Imo State

The discovery has once again exposed the horrors many have endured in silence.

At this site, unmarked graves were found—silent witnesses to the fate of victims who never made it home.

Some were reportedly murdered even after their families paid ransom, while others were killed outright.





Scattered among the graves were stolen vehicles—Toyota Avalons, Range Rovers, Toyota Camrys, Lexus models—belonging to individuals whose fates were cruelly sealed by these criminals.

Reports indicate that this gang operates from Port Harcourt. After carrying out their evil acts in Imo State, they retreat there to hide, only to return and continue their reign of terror in the Obowo axis.

This past Monday, witnesses say they came back to move two stolen cars, likely to sell them off.

This discovery is a painful reminder of the insecurity that plagues our land.

The Imo State Police have not reacted to the latest development

It has not also mentioned if any arrest has been made so far or the idenof the owners of the properties



