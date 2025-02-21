Police Arrest Man For Threatening To Kill His Family Members

Operatives of the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps have arrested a 28-year-old ex-convict, Faremi Ojo, for allegedly threatening the lives of his family members and attempting to murder them.

Head of the Communications Department of Ekiti Amotekun Corps, Abiodun Adeleye, disclosed that the suspect, a resident of Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area, was apprehended on Monday, February 17, 2025, following a complaint lodged by one of his brothers.

According to the complainant, Ojo had been issuing threats against family members and the entire community since his release from prison, where he had served a term for dealing in human parts for money rituals.

“The complainant reported that upon his return, the suspect began terrorising his family and the community,” Adeleye stated.

“He allegedly strangled their father, broke into his brother’s house, stabbed him in the head with a screwdriver after multiple threats, and attempted to k!ll other family members before fleeing.”

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Ojo had been instilling fear in the mind of the people of the community, frequently wielding cutlasses, incantation horns (afose), a cane, a knife, and other dangerous weapons reportedly laced with charms.

Adeleye added that Amotekun operatives swiftly responded to the complaint, arresting the suspect and transferring him to the Amotekun Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti for further investigation.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed his actions were triggered by his family’s refusal to provide financial support for his freedom ceremony at work,” Adeleye stated.

He confirmed that the suspect, along with the recovered weapons, had been handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command for further investigation and necessary action.



