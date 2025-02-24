Olukoyede Speaks On Using Anti-Graft Fight To Stimulate Economic Growth At Senior Police Officers Conference

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has reaffirmed the commitment of the anti-corruption agency to strengthen its collaboration with law enforcement agencies in order to stimulate the economy.

He disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday, February 24, 2025 at the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Nigeria Police Annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Officers.

The theme of the conference, “Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing", he said, aligned with the vision and mission of the EFCC.

"Stimulating the economy of Nigeria is something that we take very seriously, as part of the theme of this Conference, and I assure you of our solid support and commitment to the shared mandate," he said.

While commending the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for convening the Conference with such a striking theme, he noted that the Police "laid a solid foundation" for the EFCC.

"As EFCC, we identify ourselves with the Nigeria Police and I thank the Police for laying a solid foundation for the EFCC, it's a very solid foundation that we are building on," he said.

He further noted that "most specialized law enforcement agencies in Nigeria came from the Nigeria Police".

He reaffirmed the resolve of the EFCC to continue to collaborate and synergize with the Nigeria Police in the area of prevention and investigation of financial crimes.

Continuing, he pointed out that, "we have identified ourselves with the very serious mandate of the recovery of proceeds of crime and I assure you of our solid support and commitment to the shared mandate."

Dignitaries at the event included Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun; members of the National Assembly, ministers, service chiefs, top government officials, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders.