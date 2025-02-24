Veteran Nollywood Actor Suffers Stroke, solicits help

Veteran actor John Amaefule has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

According to fellow actor Stanley Ontop on Instagram, Amaefule was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owerri, Imo State capital.

He said Amaefule’s stroke has affected the left side of his brain, causing right-sided weakness.

His family is appealing for financial assistance to cover the costs of his medical treatment.

The actor requires several tests, including a lipid panel test, hemoglobin A1c test, electrolyte urea, and creatinine test.

He wrote: “Nollywood Veteran Actor John Amaefule was rushed to hospital this morning in Owerri after encountering Stroke.

“His family is asking Nigerians to please help. He’s currently in FCM Owerri and they need money to save this man. He had a stroke in the left side of his brain. Which is likely causing right sided weakness, They need to do Lipid panel test, Hemoglobin Alc test, Electrolyte urea and creatinine test for him”.