Nigerians Outraged As Newly Wedded Bride Fires AK-47 At Wedding (Video)

A Nigerian bride has sparked heated debates after a video surfaced showing her firing an AK-47 rifle during her wedding reception.

The footage, shared on X, shows a police officer handing the bride the weapon. Without hesitation, she aims it at the sky and fires a shot while being cheered on by the officer and other guests.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning the legality and safety of such an act. Others speculated that the bride might be a police officer herself, which could explain her familiarity with the firearm.

One user, @PRINCIPAL_XYX, defended the act, suggesting, “The bride might also be a police officer. We shouldn’t be too quick to condemn.” Similarly, @Omoluabi72 added, “Before anyone concludes, check how she handled the rifle. Don’t you think she’s one of them?”

However, others found the display disturbing. @omorogiec wrote, “It’s like this country is a zoo! Why would anyone do this in a wedding gown and think it’s normal?” Another user, @SaboVibez, called for immediate action, stating, “Both the bride, the groom, and the police officer should be arrested immediately.”

Many also expressed concerns about the lack of accountability in the country. @n_ikay_ lamented, “You can’t run a country like this and expect prosperity. Everyone does what they like with no consequences.”

The video has further fueled discussions about the role of law enforcement and the misuse of firearms at social events. While some argue that there might be more to the story, the incident raises serious questions about gun safety, police conduct, and public order in Nigeria.

