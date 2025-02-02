Normalcy Returns To Kuje After Policeman Accidentally Shot Civilian

A tense calm has settled over Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following a violent clash, on Friday, after an accidental discharge from a police officer’s firearm claimed a life.

A visit to the area, on Saturday, by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that residents had resumed their daily activities even as the Friday debacle left a trail of shock and unease among the local population.

Eyewitnesses recounted that around 7 p.m., an argument broke out between two men who had just exited a supermarket, near the Tipper Garage area, which quickly escalated, drawing the attention of bystanders.

Bulus Ayuba, who witnessed the incident, explained that a police officer attached to the supermarket attempted to mediate but struggled to de-escalate the situation as a crowd gathered.

Minister raises the alarm over Boko Haram, high profile inmates in Kuje prison

Read Also: Judge sends Bello to Kuje Prison, adjourns till Jan 29

When the argument became heated and the crowd grew, the officer, in an attempt to disperse them, fired a warning shot into the air, Ayuba said. Someone in the crowd allegedly made contact with the officer’s firearm, causing him to misfire and hit a man in the head.

The victim was immediately taken away, but the situation spiraled out of control as enraged youths launched a protest. In the ensuing chaos, a vehicle parked near the supermarket was set ablaze.

Another eyewitness, Philip Adeyeye, described the scene as one of panic and unrest, with tensions running high until security reinforcements, including military personnel and additional police units, arrived to restore order.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Olatunji Disu, stated that the officer involved had been taken into custody and that a full investigation was underway to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting.







