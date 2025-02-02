How Young Family Of Four Died In Washington Plane Crash

A young Virginia family of four were among the victims of the devastating American Airlines crash on Wednesday night in Washington, DC. The Livingstons, from Ashburn, were on their way home from Wichita, Kansas, after 11-year-old Alydia and 14-year-old Everly had participated in the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships. 


The two sisters d!ed in the horrific crash on Flight 5342 alongside their dad, Peter, and their mom, Donna. 


The girls posted a heartbreaking final message on their shared Instagram account while at the Intrust Bank Arena, which hosted the 2025 Championships. 


Posing together, they wrote: 'If you look closely at Alydia's badge… We were born ready for this but is @usfigureskating ready for this much Livingston at Nationals?' 


Everly had big skating dreams. In November 2023, she told Fox News: 'My goals are to actually be a part of Team USA and travel around the world.' 


The Livingstons were among the 67 people killed in the collision between the American Airlines flight and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. 


At least 28 bodies, including three soldiers who were on the helicopter, have been pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River as recovery operations continued Friday morning. 


Of the 60 passengers aboard the flight, 14 were figure skaters, including six members of the Skating Club of Boston, alongside parents and coaches.

