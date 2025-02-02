Girl Falsely Accused Of Poisoning Boyfriend And Four Friends With Peppersoup Opens Up

Aisha Suleiman, who was falsely accused of poisoning five people with pepper soup, has spoken out after investigations revealed that the victims actually died from inhaling generator fumes.

In October 2024, Aisha was nearly lynched when a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her photo, accusing her of poisoning her boyfriend and four of his friends. Despite not being in the area when the incident occurred, she was confronted upon her return, publicly humiliated, and tied up by enraged community members, who doused her with petrol and were ready to set her ablaze.

Authorities intervened just in time to save her life.

She was subsequently arrested and charged in court. However, human rights activists got involved, leading to a proper investigation that revealed the true cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes.

Speaking in an interview with ITV Radio after her exoneration, which was shared on Friday, Aisha Suleiman denied ever cooking pepper soup for anyone. She explained that tensions arose after she ended her relationship with her late boyfriend, and his father barred her from visiting their home.

On the day of the tragic incident, Aisha said she was in Iyakpi, while the deaths occurred in Afashio.

Now, many are calling for legal action against the friend of Aisha’s late boyfriend, who raised the alarm.


