Newlywed Allegedly Tortured To Death In Lagos While In Police Custody





A newlywed man, Abdulmujid Oduga, has been allegedly tortured to death while in custody at the Ikota Police Post in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The deceased was said to have had a misunderstanding with his neighbour, which led to his arrest and detention at the police post.

It was, however, alleged that during his detention, Oduga was subjected to severe torture, resulting in his death.

An X user @Omoiyacele, in a post seen on Monday, described the late Oduga as his cousin.

According to him, the police transferred the remains of Oduga to a morgue in the Epe area of the state.





While he revealed that the deceased got married four months ago, he also urged the police authorities to probe the cause of his death.

He wrote, “My cousin Late Abdulmujid Igbamitayo Oduga was murdered by @PoliceNG just because of a mere misunderstanding between him and his neighbour. He died at the Ikota Police Post under Ajiwe Police Station located at Ajah under the IOP Azeezat. The corpse was deposited at Epe.

“We urge the Nigeria Police to help our family look into this matter for a clear and true picture of the matter for us to know the particular person that killed our beloved son who just did wedding not up to four months ago.”

Another relative, @Cherub in a separate post on X demanded justice for the deceased.

“A brother was murdered at Ikota police post, Lagos State in collaboration with Ajah police station. This can’t continue in our nation & all keep quiet like it’s the norm. We want justice,” she wrote.

In one of the pictures shared was a screenshot by a sibling of the deceased who described him as the breadwinner of the family.

The sibling also accused the police of disallowing the deceased from contacting his family while in custody.z

The sibling wrote, “They killed my brother, a whole breadwinner just like that. They arrested and locked him up for a normal misunderstanding between two neighbours, without giving him access to contact his family and friends and he was tortured till he gave up in the police cell.

“All I want right now is justice. They can’t just kill my brother and get away with it. Nigerians please help me out, he was detained without any offence. They came to arrest him at home healthy and telling us now he’s dead just like that.”

Although the Divisional Police Officer of Ajiwe Police Station, Onyinye Onwuamaegbu, did not dispute the incident when contacted on Monday, she however denied it happened in her custody.





She said, “It did not happen here at the Ajiwe Police Station, not in our cell. It happened at the Ikota police post. There is a superintendent in charge whom you can reach out to.”





The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for reaction as calls made to his telephone were not responded to. A text message sent to him had yet to be replied to as of the time of filing this report.







