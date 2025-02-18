Lagos Assembly Crisis: Lawmakers Demand NSA Probe Of DSS Invasion

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, disagreed over the security agency’s presence at the Assembly.





While the security agency said its personnel were at the Assembly on the invitation of the House to provide security, the lawmakers said the security officers sealed off the offices of the speaker, deputy speaker, and clerk in an attempt to halt legislative activities.





We were invited — DSS

On the claim of security agents that they were invited, the lawmakers said they were not invited to lock the chambers and halt plenary.





In a letter by the Acting Clerk of the House, A Ottun, dated February 14, 2025, the Assembly management notified security agencies in Lagos about “credible intelligence that indicated plans to forcibly reinstate impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on February 18, 2025.”





The management highlighted that such an attempt presented “a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.”





Entitled: “Urgent: Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA Premises,’ the letter, with reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, which was sent to the DSS Director in Lagos and the heads of other security agencies in the state read in part: “The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on February 18, 2025, as the Speaker, poses a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.





“We kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday, February 16, 2025, by increasing the presence of your men and as well observe strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice. We look forward to your prompt attention.”





Noting that their presence on the Assembly complex was in response to the above, DSS officials wondered how carrying out their responsibility, became an invasion.





Describing the armed security agents’ action as “a rape on democracy, an aberration and national embarrassment,” the 36 lawmakers, who held a plenary after Assembly staff forced the chamber’s doors open, claimed that the masked armed operatives, invaded the premises without notice or invitation from the assembly.





Reacting to the DSS’ claim that the Lagos Assembly invited them to provide security ahead of February 18, 2025, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, representing Oshodi/Isolo 1, said: “We wish to categorically state that this is not the first time the House has sought security support from DSS.

Lagos Assembly invited DSS for security purpose, not to seal offices– Acting Clerk

“However, it is important to emphasize that in all previous instances, DSS operatives had been stationed at the main gate of the Assembly complex, ensuring that unauthorized persons do not gain entry.





“For avoidance of doubt, at no point did the letter requesting security assistance instruct the DSS to invade the legislative chamber; lock and restrict access to the Speaker’s office; lock the office of the Acting Clerk; lock the Deputy Speaker’s office.





“The events of today (yesterday) raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties. This act amounts to an infringement on the independence of the legislature and a direct assault on democratic governance.”





“We reiterate that the lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have taken a decisive and lawful step in the removal of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. We stand firmly behind the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and remain resolute in our commitment to enacting laws that foster the development and progress of Lagos State.”





How DSS sealed Assembly

Staff and lawmakers got to the Assembly on Monday morning to find DSS operatives taking over the complex, and frisking everyone coming in.





Initially, no reason was given for the development but information spread that it was due to bomb scare following discovery of items suspected to be explosive devices in the chamber.





The legislative chamber was subsequently locked up. Lawmakers, who arrived one after the other, converged on the garden located opposite the chamber as they were prevented from sitting for plenary.





The DSS operatives, who arrived as early as 8am, cordoned off the legislative chamber and the main entrance to the Speaker’s office preventing members from gaining access.





The Speaker, Meranda, had adjourned plenary session to Monday, February 17, 2025, at the last sitting on Thursday, January 13, 2025.





At about 12.25 pm, the doors of the chamber were forced open by irate staff, chanting solidarity songs, resisting the DSS restriction.





The entire place was thrown into commotion when lawmakers decided to gain access forcibly to the chamber.

A lawmaker, Olayinka Kazeem, collapsed during the melee and was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment and was revived.





Meranda arrived with her convoy at about 11.15am, in the company of her husband.





She was seen sobbing, intermittently, mopping up tears from her red shot eyes before she was ushered into the chamber.





At about 12.45 pm, the lawmakers, after forming a quorum, commenced plenary session for the day amid wild ovation.





Several lawmakers did not hide their feelings as they took turns to lament the situation at a plenary which they had to force their way into the chamber.





Following a motion moved by Oladipo Ajomale, representing Oshodi 2, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on Speaker Meranda and adjourned the sitting indefinitely.





Members of the Assembly were unanimous in their decision, as they suspected involvement of some powerful, and influential individuals, and groups in the whole saga.





Some staff and lawmakers threatened to resign if Meranda was removed eventually.





Temitope Adewale, Majority leader, representing Ifako 1, said: “Today will be a day I will never forget in my life. Today, we have seen beyond what we never thought will happen. We have elected you (Meranda) as the Speaker of the Assembly and we are calling on President Tinubu to call the DSS to order.”





Lawmakers condemn act

Before adjourning indefinitely, the house, at the plenary with 36 members in attendance, called on the Director of DSS in the state to explain the reasons for the invasion.





It called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to probe the invasion and brief the public on the outcome.





The lawmakers also urged President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene immediately and rescue the assembly from falling into deeper crisis.





Lawmakers, in their contributions, condemned the act in strong terms, describing it as “abuse of legislative procedure,” and an aberration to democracy.





Stephen Ogundipe, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, lamented: “I am calling on the DSS to explain to Nigerians why they stormed the Assembly. I was elected by my constituency and I am wondering what our sin is to elect someone that can lead us. Democracy is being robbed here today. If the leadership is not good with the staff, they will not be supporting the leadership of the House.





“I am sad on this day that armed men invaded the House of Assembly to disrupt the peace of the House.”

Subur Oluwa, representing Ajeromi Constituency 2, said: “The harassment I am seeing this afternoon is alarming and it is a shame. It is a shame that we can be harassed like this.





“If we have a leader that cannot protect the interest of the people and we decide to change the leadership and elect someone that can protect the interest of the people, it should not be a problem. What happened today is an eyesore that needs to be addressed.”





Other legislators who kicked against the DSS action included Suraju Tijani, Ojo 2; Abiodun Tobun, Epe 1; Lawal Adeseyi, Ikeja 1; Gbolahan Yishawu, Eti Osa 2; Okanlawon Sanni, Kosofe 1; Oladele Ajayi, Ibeju Lekki, 2; Olarenwaju Afinni, Lagos Island 2; and Emmanuel Olotu, representing Ifako 2;





Security agents’ action’s abuse of power—Olarenwaju, group





Condemning the DSS action, former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, retd, described it as an abuse of power, cautioning that the rule of law should prevail in the tussle for Lagos speakership position.





He urged Lagos State indigenes to “stand up together and defend their state heritage” because “our political institutions have developed from the low many decades ago. We can’t go back to that anymore. In contemporary developing countries and Nigeria inclusive, one of the greatest political deficits lies in the relative weakness of the rule of law.





“Of all the components of contemporary states, effective legal institutions are perhaps the most difficult to construct or endure. Let the rule of law prevail in the tussle for the speakership position in the Lagos State Assembly.”





Also, a group, the Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights, CHSR, in a statement by its President, Mr. Alex Omotehinse, said “Democracy must not be trampled or surrendered” and demanded that Speaker Meranda “must be allowed to exercise unfettered freedom in conducting legislative business and presiding over the House without intimidation or harassment.”







