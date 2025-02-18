Anambra Govt Seals Church Over Traditional Practice, Recovers Ritual Items

The Anambra State Government has sealed a popular church, Children of the Light Anointing Ministry, over alleged involvement in ritual practices.

The church located in Amafor village, Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was sealed over alleged involvement in “Oke-Ite” traditional practice.

The state government announced the closure of the church in a statement on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

“Oke-Ite” is a concoction made from human parts, animals, and herbs mixed in a mud pot and used for money rituals.

The Anambra State Government was said to have identified the practice as a fraudulent scheme used by native doctors to deceive unsuspecting victims.

The government disclosed that the church run by Pastor Onyebuchi Okocha, well known as ‘Onye Eze Jesus’, was sealed by operatives of the Anambra State security outfit, ‘Agunechemba’, during their visit to the premises on Sunday.

It noted that some substances, including containers and other items, were found at the premises.

Speaking on the closure of the church, Ken Emeakayi, the Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, said the action was taken in response to public complaints and a video where the pastor allegedly admitted to practising “Oke Ite” and other dubious rituals.

Emeakayi noted that the state government will conduct forensic tests on liquid substances found at the church.

He added: “While the state government does not oppose any religious practice, it will not tolerate those that promote a ‘get-rich-quick’ mentality.





“Additionally, forensic experts will analyse samples from River Bethsaida, where the spiritualist, also known as ‘Aka na Asa Uchu’, is said to conduct baths for individuals.





“The investigation aims to determine any potential health hazards associated with the practice.





“The Anambra State government remains committed to curbing fraudulent religious and ritualistic practices in the state.”