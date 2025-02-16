Kidnapped Reverend Father Released In Rivers State

Report have it that a Reverend father kidnapped in Rivers State has been released

He was released alongside others

This is a short statement issued by the spokesperson of Rivers State Command

Please be informed that today, 16th February 2022, at about 0630 hrs, information was received that the kidnapped victims, Rev. Maurice Livinus and others, have been released by their captors after pressure from the combined efforts of the security team comprising policemen, soldiers from the JTF Isiokpo, and the local vigilante.

The victims have been reunited with their families for medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits.

Sp Grace Iringe-koko Anipr

Police public Relations officer

Rivers State Police Command.