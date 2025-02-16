Nigeria Should Apologise To Canadian High Commission Over Visa Requests For 70+ Officers ....Prof Chidi Odinkalu





Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, criticized Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officers after they were denied visas by the Canadian Embassy. Odinkalu remarked that the CDS and the top officers who are outraged about being denied visas to attend the Invictus Winter Games should be ashamed of themselves.





He questioned the rationale behind sending a delegation of over 70 officers, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, to Canada for the Invictus Winter Games while Nigeria is grappling with severe insecurity.









Odinkalu also questioned when Nigeria, a tropical West African country, started observing winter or participating in winter games.





Additionally, he questioned why a large delegation of top military officers, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, applied for visas for this trip without the knowledge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





According to him, instead of admitting a significant mistake and apologising, Nigeria has what he described as a disgraceful lineup of senior cabinet members, led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.





“In a series of posts on his X page on Sunday, Odinkalu said, ‘Senior officials of @NigeriaGov who should be ashamed of themselves are frothing that Canada denied visas to the #CDS.





“’How does anyone justify a delegation of over 70 officers led by the CDS to #InvictusWinterGames? When did #Nigeria start doing winter?!









“’And why would a delegation with the Chief of @DefenceInfoNG at its head be applying for visas for an official trip behind the back of @NigeriaMFA? How foolish & irresponsible are we supposed to be?





“’Instead of acknowledging a terrible @OwnGoal & apologising, we have a disgraceful line-up of senior cabinet members, led by @NuhuRibadu & including freelancing ministers, making the government look more stupid.





“’We may be lawless but other countries are not obliged to follow us in that.





“’Instead of abusing @CanHCNigeria, @NigeriaGov owes them an apology.





“’Additionally, in a proper system there will be an investigation as well as consequences for those who have brought this kind of embarrassment upon the country.





“’These people should stop disgracing themselves.’”











