56 Year Old Pastor Allegedly Raped 4 Years Old Girl In Anambra

A 56 years man, PASTOR EMEKA MKAMA, who hails from Ebonyi State and is the General Overseee of JESUS BUILD THE CHURCH MISSION, located at OBOSI is alleged to have lured a 4 yeyears d girl child and raped her repeatedly.

The unfortunate incident is alleged to have taken place in December, 2024 but the said Pastor was said to have used his influence to cover up the case and prevent any police or legal action on the matter, and has been walking around a free man until Dr. Nkem Okeke (Supervisor, Health Idemili North LGA) got to know about the matter and reacted proactively by immediately alerting the Local government Chairman of Idemili North LGA where the incident took place, who in turn alerted the State Commissioner for Health (Dr. Afam Obidike) who immediately got involved in the matter, and in turn also alerted the wife of the State Governor about the matter.





The alleged paedophilic rapist has been arrested.

Reports indicate that he will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation into the matter.

Full Statement

First Lady Nonye Soludo , Commissioner Dr. Afam Ben Obidike and Mayor Nkwoka Stanley Atinga Intervene Over Case Of Se*ual Abuse Of A 4 Year-Old Female In Obosi, Idemili North LGA By A Pastor

Today, at approximately 11:30 am, I received a call via telemedicine consultation from the staff on duty and officer in charge at Model Primary Health Centre Obosi.

I discovered from my history, It was a disturbing case involving a 4-year-old female who was se*ually abused by a 56-year-old pastor of Jesus Build the Church Mission Obosi . He hails from Ebonyi State.

The incident was initially reported to have taken place on December 24, 2024. However, due to lack of government Knowledge and involvement , the case was compromised, and the child's health was neglected. The mother sought medical attention at the PHC after administering several doses of herbal medications, which led to the deterioration of the child's health.

It was meant to be a Telemedicine Consultation but due to the nature of the case , I had to drive quickly to the PHC .

Upon examination, I immediately alerted the Honorable Commissioner of Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, and the Mayor of Idemili North LGA, Hon Stanley Nkwoka. They promptly visited the location and were briefed on the situation.

The Honourable Commissioner swiftly communicated with the First Lady, Mrs. Nonye Soludo. Mayor instructed that the child receive free and adequate treatment, along with financial support for the family.

To prevent the culprit's release without facing the full consequences of his actions, as the Child’s mother lamented , both the Commissioner and the Mayor visited the state CID. The authorities have been alerted, and necessary actions are being taken to ensure that justice is served in full.

Dr Nkem Okeke

Supervisor Health, Idemili North LGA