Police Officer Found Dead In Ogun Hotel , Female Partner Dissappears

The lifeless body of one Inspector Haruna Mohammed has been discovered in a hotel room in Ogun State.

A woman, who arrived at Super G Royal Hotel, located at 11 Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute, with the police officer at around 1:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2025, is currently missing.

According to a police memo detailing the situation report, hotel manager Deborah Adejobi found their room unlocked at about 8:52 am.

When she checked inside, she discovered the officer's lifeless body while the woman was nowhere to be found.

The hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, reported the case to the police. According to the memo, the woman had earlier visited the reception at about 6:00 am to request table water.

The police have described Mohammed's death as "unnatural."

His body has been removed and deposited at Life Channel Mortuary in Olambe.

The police memo reads, “SITREP X Ajuwon Division X sudden and unnatural death X grateful be informed that X today 15/02/2025 at about 1130hrs X one Abiodun Olagunju 'M' the owner of Super G Royal Hotel X of NO. 11 Anthony Uzum Estate Oyeyemi Akute X reported mine that X date at about 0102hrs one Haruna Mohammed 'M' and a lady whose name and address unknown X both came to his hotel and lodge X that at about 0600hrs of date X the said lady came to reception and requested for table water X later at about 0852hrs the manager of the hotel X one Deborah Ogunjobi 'F' discovered that X the door of the room was not locked X and when she open the door she saw the lifeless body of the said Haruna Mohammed X on receipt of the report X detectives mine visited the scene X photograph taken X corpse removed and deposited at Life Channel Mortuary Olambe X police camouflage uniform with Insp rank and name tag with inscription Haruna Mohammed was found in his bag X and manager was brought to the station for interrogation X the lady now at large X meanwhile investigation is in progress X further development will be communicated yours please X SUPOL Base 35 Ajuwon XXXX.