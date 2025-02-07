How Man Was Rearrested In Lagos For Calling Egbetokun " Expired IGP " On Tiktok..Lawyer

IMPUNITY: POLICE REARREST TIKTOKER SEAKING IN COURT, FLIES HIM TO ABUJA

We were before the Magistrate Court of Lagos State sitting in Ogba today, Thursday the 6th day of February, 2025 in respect of the remand proceedings instituted by the Nigeria Police Force against our client, Mr. Olumide Ogunsanwo alias Seaking.





After the day’s proceedings, Seaking was rearrested within the court premises and taken to the State Police Command, Ikeja before he was subsequently taken to the Murtala Muhammad Airport from where he is being flown to Abuja.





Seaking was first arrested on 20th December, 2024 and taken before the Magistrate Court on 23rd December, 2024 for remand. We opposed the application for remand for 30 days and the court refused the application.





The Learned Magistrate admitted Seaking to bail and ordered the police to forward a duplicate copy of the case file to the DPP for legal advice. The matter was then adjourned to 16th January, 2025 for report of the DPP Advice.





On 16th January, 2025, we were in court with Seaking but there was no representation for the prosecution. The court further adjourned the proceedings to today, 6th February, 2025.





A police prosecutor appeared today and pleaded for adjournment to enable them file proof of compliance with the order of the court. The Magistrate granted the application and gave the police seven days to file proof of compliance. The case was then adjourned to the 25th day of March, 2025 for report of compliance.





It is utterly condemnable that the same Nigeria Police Force that initiated an ongoing legal proceedings in Lagos would brazenly rearrest our client who is on bail granted by the court and move him to Abuja.





We call on the Inspector General of Police to put an end to this outrageous charade and egregious abuse of the legal process and order the immediate release of Seaking.





The fact that the Nigeria Police Force that is supposed to be Nigeria’s primary law enforcement agency is actively leading the assault on the rule of law is evidence of the alarming state of impunity and lawlessness in the country.





Signed:

Inibehe Effiong

06/02/2025.