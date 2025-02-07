FG Scraps JSS, SSS Introduces 12 Year Basic Education System

The Federal Government has announced the scrapping of all Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools in the country and introduced a compulsory 12-year uninterrupted basic education model after which a Nigerian child can aspire to higher education.

With this development, the Nigerian Government is seeking the abolition of 6-3-3-4 education system and replacing it with 12-4.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 2025 extraordinary National Council on Education meeting.