Portable On The Run As Court Arraigns Nine Aides





The police in Ogun State on Thursday arraigned nine proteges of the famous singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Those arraigned were Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Samuel Adeleke, 28; Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Fatimo Muhammed,26.

The defendants were arraigned on five counts bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and intending to kill.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Police Prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Wednesday at about 10:00 am at Oke-Osa in Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ogun State.

Ekong equally said, “The defendants and Portable, who is at large, unlawfully assaulted, restricted and obstructed one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero, who are town planners.

“The defendants and Portable assaulted the three town planning officers while performing their lawful duties at the Odogwu Bar being owned by Portable, a popular hip-pop musician.”

He further said the defendants and the musician were armed with dangerous weapons.

Ekong added that they also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace and intended to kill the town planning officers.

He thereafter noted that the offences committed contravene Sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d), 320 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun 2006

Delivering a ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.M Somefun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5m each with sureties who are licensed bondsmen registered with the Ogun State Government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until 17 March for a hearing.

The artiste had expressed frustration after the Ogun State Government sealed his uncompleted building and hotel.

According to a letter posted on social media, the government’s action was due to alleged illegal development without an approval permit.

Portable alleged that the government’s raid resulted in the arrest of over 20 people, including artistes, customers, and individuals who had come to him for help.

He alleged that the authorities also confiscated cars, bikes and phones.

The singer argued that he was using the building to host events and shows, and not just to sell drinks.

He is currently in hiding