How Delta Monarch Obi Nwoko Got Staff Of Office After 8 Years Wait

After eight years of agonising wait and struggle, the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area, HRM Chukwunonso Justin Oreze Nwoko IV was Monday presented with a staff of office by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The presentation of the staff of office to the monarch was approved on Thursday 13 February, 2025 at the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House and presided over by the Governor.

The development sparked wild jubilation in the serene community, as indigenes and residents rolled out their drums to celebrate the momentous occasion.

According to the President General, Idumuje Ugboko Development Union, Mr. Christian Chiazor, “the first Obi of Idumuje Ugboko was the fore father of the present Obi of Idumuje Ugboko, Obi Chukwunomso Oraeze Justin Nwoko.

“The system of transfer of kingship in Idumuje Ugboko since inception is via the principle of primogeniture. This provides that when a king passes on, the first son automatically becomes the next king.

“This system proved very successful and ensured a seamless and peaceful transfer of traditional authority in Idumuje Ugboko.

“It is this age long practice which conferred legitimacy to the crowning of Obi Chukwunomso Oraeze Justin Nwoko when his father, Obi Albert Okwuwadiegwu Nwoko passed on in 2017.”

But despite being coronated and ascending to the throne sometime in 2017, Nwoko IV who is the first son of his father was not presented with staff of office and given recognition by the past administration in the state, following prolonged intense disagreements by contending factions in the community.

However, the uncertainties, frustrations and gloom that trailed the lingering saga were laid to rest and quickly gave way for ecstasy, hope and optimism as the Governor formerly presented the staff of office to the monarch amid cheers, uncontrollable joy and display of the rich cultural heritage of the people.

Governor Oborevwori was represented by his Deputy, Sir. Monday Oyeame at the ceremony that had the former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Benjamin Elue, Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, Commissioner, Special Duties, Government House, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, array of traditional rulers and other notable personalities in attendance.

The Governor congratulated the monarch on his ascension to the royal stool of his ancestors, noting that ”The ceremony of this day is the high point of various traditional rites and other processes, which are necessary for the ascension to the throne of the Obi of this kingdom.

“The peace and unity that attended these initial steps attest to the confidence that the people and residents of this kingdom repose in this traditional institution and His Royal Majesty.

“Let me use this occasion to exhort Your Royal Majesty, to encourage free flow of communication, dialogue and consultations with all segments of your kingdom. I also urge you to be transparent while upholding at all times, the virtues of justice, fair play and equity in all your dealings with your subjects.

“Please ensure that in everything you do and in every decision you take, the interest of your people and above all, the fear of God is placed above all other considerations. That way, you will maintain and improve on the high sanctity of your exalted office by leading your people to greater prosperity, unity and cohesion.

“You should also ensure that peace reigns supreme in your kingdom. Any threat to peace in this kingdom should be reported to security agencies and the local government council to ensure that the peace in this kingdom is not ruptured.

”I urge you to encourage youths in this kingdom to get involved in productive and sustainable development activities while according all constituted authorities, the respect they truly deserve.”

Appealing to the people and residents of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom to you to bestow on the monarch, all the honour he truly deserves, he said: “You should all assist him to make his tasks easier. Please consult the palace in all matters concerning this kingdom. The respect you accord your ruler will surely be reciprocated by all and sundry.”

Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Mr. Emmanuel Chinye expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori “whose approval to our application ultimately gave birth to this historic event. We will place it on record as a demonstration of his genuine love for our people.”

He lauded the people of the kingdom for standing on the path of truth, being resilient and preserving their cultural heritage.

He said the initial traditional installation of Obi Nwoko IV “coupled with the formal recognition and presentation of staff of office by government today in favour him as rightful successor to the throne of Idumuje Ugboko Kingdom has placed in the hand of the king, sufficient tool as one central authority and control to galvanise the various components of the town.

He urged the people of the kingdom to rally ruler for the generally desired cohesion, progress and development of the town, adding that “We pray that the reign of HRM Obi Chukwunonso Justin Oraeze Nwoko will usher in abundant peace and prosperity of Idumuje Ugboko.”

Uchenna Aligbe, a notable indigene of the kingdom noted that “There are two stages to this; the legitimacy stage when the community enthroned the Obi, this has been down and now we are in the legalisation stage when the government comes to present the staff of office.

“This has been an eight-year struggle, so for us to go through it, you can imagine the frenzy and happiness. Since it was announced, this town has been agog and it will continue to be so.

“When you have the truth in what you are doing, you are likely to succeed no matter how long it takes. We kept knocking on the door for so many years and suddenly, thing changed. New people came on seat, we had a chance of meeting them and saying this is our case.”

Another notable indigene of the community, Mr. Dan Osakwe described the traditional ruler as a kind man and a man of probity who is a great asset to the kingdom.

He said: “It is a great day; it is a day that we have seen the manifestation of God’s power in the lives of the people of Idumuje Ugboko.

“We want to thank the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the work he has done by approving the staff of office. Today, it is like we are seeing Jesus Christ live; we don’t know how to describe our happiness.”





President, Elders Association (Izu Ikei) Aniocha/Oshimili, Sir Clement Okonjo also expressed happiness with the presentation of the staff of office to the monarch, saying “our presence is to thank God for granting us life to see this event.





“We have been a bit worried, but when God’s time comes, everything thing takes shape, so we are just here join the people of Idumuje Ugboko to glorify to glorify God on this achievement.”

Speaking with newsmen moments after, the traditional ruler, Nwoko IV expressed gratitude to God that “l am still alive to get the staff of office.”

He said the beautiful thing was that”It took somebody who doesn’t know me, the present Governor, to give me staff of office.”

US based Nigerian journalist Azuka Jebose an indigene of the town has for years has been advocating for the installation of the monarch





On the hope of his people now that he has been given staff of office, he said; “Of course, that is what has been bothering me. It is not about me, it is the people because if l am not recognised, the things that are meant for Idumuje Ugboko will not come.





“In fact we have missed a lot because of the non recognition and that is why it is so sad, but thank God, it is better late than never. I thank God that it has come at last, so we shall wake up and start from here.”