Gov Nwifuru Mourns Death Of Foremost Ebonyi Traditional Ruler, Ezeogo Agom Eze

The Governor of Ebonyi, Mr Francis Nwifuru on Friday mourned Ezeogo Agom Eze, former chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agom Eze, the traditional ruler of Onicha Igboeze in Onicha Local Government, died on February 20 at the age of 92.

He was born in September 1932.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor in Abakaliki, described the traditional ruler as a monumental loss to the state.

The governor noted that Agom Eze was one of the foremost founding fathers of Ebonyi, who, alongside others, championed the creation of the state in 1996.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness Ezeogo (Dr) Agom Eze, the Paramount Ruler of Onicha Igboeze, Onicha Local Government of Ebonyi State.

“His Royal Highness was a distinguished statesman, renowned academic and respected traditional leader who left an indelible mark on our state and the nation.

“As a former commissioner for works, lands, housing, education and information in the old Imo State, he demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision.

“It’s indeed gratifying to say his tenure as Pro-Chancellor of Abia State University and Ebonyi State University further underscored his commitment to education and human development.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Onicha Igboeze, the Ezeogo Agom Eze family and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” the governor said.

According to the governor, the legacies of Agom Eze will continue to inspire him in the task of building a better future for the people.



