FG, Police , Osun Flex Muscles As Adeleke Vows To Conduct Local Govt Elections Today





Fresh tension enveloped Osun State yesterday ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled for today with Police Inspector General Kayode Egbetokun urging Governor Ademola Adeleke to shelve the election to prevent bloodshed.





Egbetokun said there was credible intelligence suggesting a high likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the government proceed with the election.





The state government rejected the police advice outright last night, citing the “ rule of law and aversion to police partisanship.’





The headquarters of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) in Osogbo was under lock and key. No officials were in sight and there was no sign of any activity going on inside the compound.

Some armed policemen were seen guarding the complex.

Earlier in the day, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) had obtained an order from the state High Court sitting in Ilesa for the commission to go on with its plan to conduct the election.





Governor Adeleke, buoyed by the court order, announced a restriction on vehicles across the state between 5 am and 5 pm.





He declared that the election would be held unfailingly.





The police, in a statement signed by the force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said intelligence at their disposal “ reveal that various groups, including political elements and other interest parties, are mobilizing to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace, and undermine the democratic order.





“Given this imminent threat to security, the NPF strongly advises the Osun State Government to suspend the planned elections forthwith in the interest of public safety and national stability.





“The Force has assessed the current security landscape and determined that proceeding with the elections under these volatile conditions could escalate into widespread unrest, endangering lives and property.”





The police said they were working with other security agencies to “take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order.”





“However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down.





“Beyond the security concerns, it is also imperative to consider the legal clarification by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the extant judicial pronouncements concerning Local Government administration in Osun State with regards to the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the 22nd of February 2025 which stands to have nullified the Federal High Court’s previous decision and reinforces the position that the elections, as presently contemplated, lack a firm legal foundation.”





“In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately.





“The NPF reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria’s democratic processes are upheld in accordance with the law. We urge all stakeholders, including political parties, to act with restraint and prioritize the well-being of citizens during this period.“





We’re proceeding with polls, Osun is peaceful, says govt





In a swift reaction last night, the state government rejected the police advisory “on the ground of rule of law and aversion to police partisanship.”





Information and Public Enlightenment Commissioner Kolapo Alimi said Governor Adeleke “ has reviewed the advice and has come to the conclusion that the proposal from the force headquarters was biased, partisan and in contravention of democratic tenets. The pretence of the service to be serving public good while actually promoting illegality of the APC reinforces our rejection of a Greek gift.”





Continuing, Alimi said: “From the beginning of this face-off, the police has breached best practices by its open support for the All Progressive Congress, a party that is pushing for illegality through a non-existing court order. The whole world knows how the police actively aided the APC in enforcing a reinstatement order that was never issued by any court of law.





“A law enforcement agency has suddenly become a partisan wing of a political party, the APC, thereby losing all toga of a fair law agency. The negative role of the police in igniting the current face-off made its advice a poisoned chocolate.





“Beyond the above, we also call the attention of the police to the court judgment of today. It contains three orders which affirm vacancies in Osun councils by authenticating the sacking of the APC council chieftains directing the police and other security agencies to provide security for the election and gave go-ahead to fresh LG elections by Saturday 22nd.





“Instead of the police obeying the court order, the service is regrettably pursuing its partisan line by actively working against the rule of law as espoused by today’s court ruling.





“If the police choose to disobey court orders, the Osun state government will not go against the rule of law, hence the decision of the state government to support the state electoral commission to conduct a credible free and fair elections tomorrow.





“We thank the police for their advice. We respectfully turned down the request while we urge Osun voters to peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday.”





Earlier yesterday Governor Adeleke told a delegation of civil society coalition who were in the state to monitor the local government elections that voters were prepared to exercise their voting rights.





PDP obtains court order for conduct of election





Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, ruling on a motion on notice filed by the PDP against OSSIEC and its chairman, Hashim Abioye, held that vacancies exist in all the 30 local government areas in the state and mandated the Commission to fill the offices.





The court also directed law enforcement agencies to provide security during and after the local government election.





According to Aderibigbe, the election conducted by OSSIEC on October 15, 2022, was invalidated by the Federal High Court FHC/CS/OS/103/2022 in Action Peoples Party VS Independent National Electoral Commission & ors. delivered on November 30, 2022.





He also said the judgment of the Federal High Court was confirmed by the decision of the Court of Appeal in Appeal No. CA/AK/226M/2024, Allied People Movement & ORS vs Action Peoples Party & ORS delivered on January 13, 2025.





The order reads in part “1. An order of this honourable court is granted, recognising the existing vacancies across all the 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State, the election conducted by the first defendant on 15th October 2022, having being invalidated, nullified and voided, and the purported elected officials produced by the purported election having been sacked by the Federal High Court FHC/CS/OS/103/2022; in ACTION PEOPLE PARTY (APP) VS INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC) & ors. delivered on the 30th November 2022, and as confirmed by the decision of the Court of Appeal in Appeal No. CA/AK/226M/2024, ALLIED PEOPLE MOVEMENT (APM) & ORS vs ACTION PEOPLES PARTY (APP) & ORS delivered on 13th January 2025.





“2. An order of this honourable court is granted, directing, mandating and compelling the defendants to fill the vacancies across the 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State through a democratic process by proceeding to conduct the Local Government ELECTIONS already scheduled by the defendants for 22nd of February, 2025.





“3. An order of this honourable court is granted, directing, mandating and compelling all the security agents comprising of the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Security Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Amotekun Corps, the Vigilante Groups etc. to provide adequate security and maintain peace and order before, during and after the local government election scheduled by the Defendants for February 22, 2025, in Osun State.”

The OSSIEC complex looked deserted during a visit there yesterday.

Its gates were shut and no official of the commission was sighted save a heavy presence of armed policemen.

One of the operatives said that “there have been no activities here since yesterday. I don’t know the reason. There is nobody inside the compound.”

Chairman of the commission, Barrister Hashim Abioye could not be reached as his phone number was not available .

Candidates of the Labour Party(LP) called for the postponement of the election in view of the unfolding confusion.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum of Labour Party Candidates, Barrister Bode Babalola noted that OSSIEC officials have abandoned their headquarters in Osogbo, making it difficult for them to get party agent identification tags.

He also said that the party could not access voting materials on Thursday because of the unavailability of any officials of OSIEC.

Babalola said that following the advice of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi ( SAN) that conducting any local government election in the state now would be illegal, and the ensuing confusion they could not risk the lives of voters.

He said “Today at around 4:00 p.m., we were at the OSSIEC secretariat to ask for tags for our party agents, and there was nobody on the ground to attend to us. One Adelowo, a staff of the commission that we called on the phone about three times, told us to wait till 4:00 p.m.





“Why can’t we wait till this situation is brought under control? We spent about N5.3 million to purchase forms for our candidates. We want to wait till everything is okay.





“The AGF made a point yesterday and he was advising that we should put this election on hold. He is not giving us law but it is wise wisdom.





“We want the election to be postponed and not cancelled for a month or two so that this legal issue will be resolved. Elections usually have an aftermath. This time around it is dangerous for us to call our people out. We don’t want to put their lives in jeopardy because of our ambition to win the election,” Babalola remarked.





The State Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement(APM), Hon Adewale Adebayo also raised the alarm that OSSIEC officials had absconded.





Adebayo said “We are very disappointed that all OSSIEC officials have abandoned their headquarters in Osogbo, making OSSIEC staff including the chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye have absconded from their headquarters since Wednesday.





“On Thursday when we attempted to officially deliver our letter that we are not participating in the election, no official was found on the premises. We confirm that Abioye has absconded from his office. This made it difficult for us to deliver our letter.





“This confirms our earlier concern that we raised that all the voting materials have been relocated to the Osun State Government House.”





Maintain law, order in Osun, Matawalle urges security agencies





The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, urged security agencies to take proactive measures to maintain law and order in Osun in lieu of the current political impasse.





Matawalle, in a statement yesterday, expressed concern about the recent incidents in the local government councils in Osun.





He emphasised that the ruling of the court was not only a reflection of the judiciary’s independence but also aligned seamlessly with President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to upholding justice, equity, and the rule of law across the nation.





The minister said the recent incident in the state leading to the loss of lives should not be allowed to continue.





“As a minister of state for defence, my duty also includes the protection of lives and properties of all citizens.





“This affirmation stands as a testament to the administration’s dedication to ensuring that democratic principles are respected and upheld at all levels of governance,” he said.





Matawalle urged all stakeholders, political leaders, community members, and civil society organisations to respect the rule of law and engage in constructive dialogue.





He stressed the importance of collaboration in fostering a peaceful and conducive environment in Osun, saying it was vital for the progress and development of the region.





He also called on the citizens of the state to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, assuring them that the federal government is committed to ensuring their safety as security has been elevated.





The minister reiterated that maintaining peace remained paramount, adding that the government would support all efforts aimed at achieving stability and harmony within the state.





He reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to protect the democratic rights of all citizens and to work tirelessly towards a peaceful Nigeria, where justice prevails and the rule of law is upheld.





Violence erupted in the state on Monday when supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the PDP clashed over the control of the local government secretariats.





Mayhem was recorded in at least 15 of the GLAs with several people killed.





A Court of Appeal judgement was interpreted differently by both parties.





While the APC claimed that all its reliefs were granted by the appellate court, and that the council chairmen sacked by the PDP government could return to work,the state government said there was no such declarative judgement.





The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, advised OSSIEC to call off the local government election and warned that conducting a new local government council election would not only be invalid but would also amount to a breach of the Constitution since the tenure of the purportedly sacked council chairmen is still running according to last week’s decision of the Court of Appeal, Akure Division.



