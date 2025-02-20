FBI Arrests Nigerian Pastor Over $4.2 Million COVID-19 Fraud

The FBI has arrested Nigerian pastor Edward Abiodun Oluwasanmi for allegedly conspiring with Osun monarch, Oba Joseph Oloyede, to defraud the U.S. government of $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Like the Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oluwasanmi reportedly submitted forged documents to obtain pandemic relief loans meant for struggling businesses.

He allegedly funneled millions through his companies—Dayspring Property Inc., Dayspring Holdings, and Dayspring Transportation—before diverting the funds for personal expenses.

U.S. authorities indicted him on 13 counts of fraud, leading to his arrest in Cleveland in April 2024. He was later released on $20,000 bail under strict conditions, including the surrender of both his U.S. and Nigerian passports.

Investigators uncovered suspicious financial transactions, including a $221,880 wire transfer for a commercial property in South Euclid, Ohio, and a $1 million transfer to his company’s brokerage account in October 2021.

The FBI has seized $620,000 from his accounts, with prosecutors pushing for forfeiture of all fra¥d proceeds.