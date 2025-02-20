CP Orders Investigation Into Murder Of Policeman With Severed Penis

The Police Command in Ekiti State has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Caleb Leranmo and his wife, Taiwo Leranmo.


This is contained in a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Sunday Abutu on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.


Abutu said the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to immediately conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the couple’s death.


It was gathered that the couple was gruesomely murdered at their residence in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, February 18.


The late ASP was serving with the Ekiti State Police Command until his death.


Abutu said the police received a distress call at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday that a murder incident occurred at Igirigiri Road in the Odo-Ado area of Ado-Ekiti.


He said police operatives from Odo-Ado Division were immediately deployed to the scene.


According to the police spokesman, on getting there, the ASP was found in a pool of his blood with his private part severed.


He added that the police officer’s wife was also found beside her husband in a pool of her blood with brutal head injuries.


The couple was rushed to the hospital where they were both confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Abutu stated.


Abutu said their bodies were later deposited in the morgue for preservation and further medical examination.


Abutu added that a cutlass, which was found with blood stains, was recovered from the scene of the incident.

