Assault:Portable Arrives Court For Arraignment

The police in Ogun state have arraigned singer Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi aka Portable in the Isabo high court in Abeokuta, Ogun, for allegedly assaulting some officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

The singer who was declared wanted by the police command on Monday, February 18, turned himself in to the police in Lagos on Wednesday, February 19, and was then taken to Ogun state where he was handed over to the command.


This morning, he was presented in court  to face charges bordering on assault.

