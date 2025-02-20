Gov Fubara Decorates Pepple As Flight Captain

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, decorated Dr. Stanley Pepple as a Captain.





This follows the completion of a Command Training from London as a full Aircraft Captain.





Pepple, who hails from Bonny Local Government Area of the State, was until now, a Senior First Officer attached to the State Government's fleet of aircraft.





With this upgrade, Captain Pepple can now command and fly aircraft from the left of the Cockpit.





This adds to the growing number of aviation professionals trained by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a strategic move to make the State competitive in key skills areas.