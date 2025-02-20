Gov Fubara Decorates Pepple As Flight Captain

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, decorated Dr. Stanley Pepple as a  Captain.


This follows the completion of a Command Training from London as a full Aircraft Captain.


Pepple, who hails from Bonny Local Government Area of the State, was until now, a Senior First Officer attached to the State Government's fleet of aircraft.


With this upgrade, Captain Pepple can now command and fly  aircraft from the left of the Cockpit. 


This adds to the growing number of aviation professionals trained by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a strategic move to make the State competitive in key skills areas.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال