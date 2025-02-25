Breaking:Senior FCMB Manager Kidnapped On Abuja-Lokoja Highway, Abductors Demand N30m Ransom





A senior staff member of FCMB Banex Branch, Wuse II, Abuja, Mr. Muhammed Ajoge, has been kidnapped along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.





Ajoge, a native of Kogi State, was abducted on Saturday, February 22, 2025, around 2 p.m. while traveling alone to Okene to visit his father. Sources said armed men intercepted his vehicle, forced him to stop, and led him into the forest at gunpoint.





Ajoge recently lost his mother, making the abduction even more distressing for his family.





His kidnappers have since contacted his wife using his mobile phone, demanding a ₦30 million ransom. However, an initial ₦5 million offer from the family was reportedly rejected.





When asked about the bank’s role in securing his release, colleagues at FCMB clarified that Ajoge’s trip was personal, not an official assignment. As a result, the bank cannot take full responsibility for negotiations or police investigations without the family's authorization.





Responding to a private inquiry on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, FCMB stated:

"Thank you for reaching out. Please be assured that we take this matter very seriously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Ajoge and his family, and we remain hopeful for his safe return. This is receiving urgent attention."









As of the time of this report, the police have yet to issue a statement or confirm any efforts to secure his release. The silence from security agencies raises concerns about the growing insecurity along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, which has become a hotspot for kidnappings.









Family members, colleagues, and well-wishers remain hopeful for his safe return.