Air Peace Clears The Air On Alleged Sahara Reporters' Misleading Report On CEO'S Visit To Ekiti

SAHARA REPORTERS’ MISLEADING REPORT ON AIR PEACE CEO’S VISIT TO EKITI

We are aware of Sahara Reporters’ and select online reports that the Chairman/CEO, Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema was “stranded” for over 24 hours at the Ekiti State Agro Allied International Cargo Airport due to the airport’s lack of navigational aids on his recent visit to Ekiti.

We want to categorically state that this report is false, inaccurate and misleading. This is a deliberate misrepresentation of facts designed to malign Air Peace and its leadership. The claim that “his pilot took a risky manoeuvre to exit Ekiti airport to Lagos” is an outright fabrication that irresponsibly suggests a breach of aviation safety protocols—something Air Peace would never engage in.

THE FACTS:

1. Unfavourable Weather Conditions: The aircraft scheduled to pick up Dr. Onyema and his team on Saturday evening could not land in Ekiti due to poor weather conditions (heavy rain). As a standard safety precaution, the flight was rerouted back to Lagos. This is a routine occurrence in global aviation and not a reflection of any inadequacy on the part of the airport.

2. No ‘Risky Manoeuvre’: At no point did any Air Peace flight engage in unsafe operations, contrary to the false narrative pushed by Sahara Reporters. Air Peace upholds the highest international aviation safety standards, with safety as our top priority.

3. Deliberate Misinformation: It is disappointing that Sahara Reporters chose to push a sensational and misleading narrative despite having been provided with the accurate sequence of events. This reckless journalism not only misinforms the public but also attempts to tarnish the reputation of Nigeria’s leading airline.

At Air Peace, safety is not just a priority but a fundamental precondition for all our activities. We remain committed to maintaining safe and timely operations.





SIGNED

Dr. Ejike Ndiulo

Head, Corporate Communications

Air Peace Limited