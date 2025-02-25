Commotion In Court As Ceiling Collapses On Judge, Others In Abia

Tragedy was averted in Aba, the commercial capital of Abia state, when a court suddenly collapsed some 20 minutes after its sitting

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Aba High Court, Court 4 presided over by Judge Clinton Okoroafor.

According to eyewitness, the roof of the courtroom suddenly collapsed as some people at the scene, including lawyers, litigants and court staff, rushed to safety.

The cause of the sudden collapse is not yet established but some present at the scene have attributed it to the dilapidated structure of the Court room.

Some Legal Practitioners who witnessed the incident said the building was renovated three years ago “but was not done properly”.

They say the building has been leaking since after the renovation, exposing the structure to rain and wind.