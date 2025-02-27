Power Show: Impeached Speaker Obasa Arrives Lagos Assembly, Takes Over Speaker’s Office

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has arrived at the Complex with heavy security operatives.

The embattled speaker came with more than 11 Police officers and headed straight to the Speaker’s Office amidst reports of the withdrawal of the new speaker’s security operatives.

Meanwhile, security details of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda have been withdrawn.

Meranda was Obasa’s deputy before the impeachment. After his removal, the house unanimously elected Meranda, making her the first female to occupy the position in the history of the state.

Though she’s yet to officially resign as the Speaker of the House, her fate was reportedly sealed over the weekend by key All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders who intervened in the crisis rocking the House of Assembly.

Former National Chairman of APC, Bisi Akande; former Governor of Osun State, Olusegun Osoba; former Commissioner for Justice, Muiz Banire; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC); and some of the lawmakers had met over the weekend to find a resolution to the crisis.

It was at the meeting that the fate of Meranda was sealed as she was reportedly asked to vacate her seat.

There are indications that Obasa might return as the Speaker following the resolutions reached by the leaders which largely favoured his return.

“In truth, what they said was that Obasa’s removal was illegal and the lawmakers were directed at the meeting to go and return him,” sources familiar with the matter had said.

It was not clear yet when the House would reconvene to effect the expected changes.

Meranda had adjourned plenary indefinitely two weeks ago when there was commotion in the assembly as a result of invasion by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Video link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1C9gmM51FT/

