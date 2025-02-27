Popular Actor , Wife Found Dead In Their Home

The legendary Gene Hackman, renowned for his Oscar-winning roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," has passed away at the age of 95.

Deputies responded to a welfare check request at his home on Wednesday and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and a dog deceased. An investigation is ongoing, but police say they do not suspect foul play.

Hackman will be remembered for his breakout role in "Bonnie and Clyde" to his iconic portrayal of Lex Luthor in the "Superman" films, Hackman's career spanned decades, captivating audiences with his powerful presence and nuanced performances.