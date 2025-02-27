Sen Natasha Vows To Expose Senate , Akpabio In Next TV Interview

The Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has said that the next few days and weeks would be interesting.

In a post made on X, the lawmaker said she has refrained from speaking publicly on issues and happenings within the Nigerian Senate under the leadership of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that the lawmaker in the past week had a brawl with the Senate President over seating re-arrangement.

During the incident, she accused Akpabio of undermining her efforts and contributions within the Red Chamber.

She however stated that it was time to break her silence regarding a petition purportedly brought against her by some group.

Reacting to the petition which she posted on X, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she would be a guest in Arise Television platform to bare it all.

Her words, “Good morning fellow Nigerians. This petition was brought to my notice a few hours ago.

“In as much as I have refrained from publicly speaking on matters and a lot of occurrences at the Senate under Senate President Akpabi, it’s about time I break my silence.

“@ARISEtv set a date and I shall be in your studio in person. Spear no questions,” she wrote.

She also urged Nigerians to join the interview as she is ready to answer all their inquiries on the happenibgs within the Senate.

She continued, “And to Nigerians, please be sure to join the probe which I shall insist would be covered live.

“The next few days and weeks shall be interesting but will shape the standard and quality of Nigeria’s leadership,” Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote.