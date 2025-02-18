80 Passengers Escape Death As Delta Airline Crash Lands In Toronto

A Delta Air Lines flight with over 80 passengers from Minneapolis to Toronto Pearson International Airport experienced a harrowing incident upon landing.

The aircraft crashed on the runway and overturned, resulting in 18 passengers being injured, three critically, including a child. Miraculously, there were no fatalities.

Emergency responders acted swiftly, and all individuals on board were evacuated before the plane caught fire.

The airport temporarily suspended operations, leading to numerous flight cancellations and diversions.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of this rare and alarming accident.