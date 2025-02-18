80 Passengers Escape Death As Delta Airline Crash Lands In Toronto

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Delta Air Lines flight with over 80 passengers from Minneapolis to Toronto Pearson International Airport experienced a harrowing incident upon landing. 

The aircraft crashed on the runway and overturned, resulting in 18 passengers being injured, three critically, including a child. Miraculously, there were no fatalities.

 Emergency responders acted swiftly, and all individuals on board were evacuated before the plane caught fire. 

The airport temporarily suspended operations, leading to numerous flight cancellations and diversions. 

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of this rare and alarming accident. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال