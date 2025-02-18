Davido Calls Out CP Over Osun Bloodbath

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, has replied those calling him out for calling out the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Abba, over the ongoing political crisis in the state when he is friends with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

This evening Davido took to his handle to call out the Police boss over his handling of the political tension in the state. Osun. APC and PDP members are currently at loggerheads over attempts by sacked local government chairmen, elected under the APC, to reclaim their positions despite court rulings removing them from office.

Over the weekend, Davido’s Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is the current governor of the state, held a press conference in which he called on President Tinubu to intervene and restrain one of his Minister, Gboyega Oyetola, from allegedly using security forces to reinstate the sacked chairmen.

The situation escalated on Monday, February 17, 2025, as gunfire erupted across several local government secretariats when the dismissed chairmen and their supporters attempted to reclaim their offices but were resisted by the PDP members.

Amid the chaos, Davido took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to call out the Osun State police chief, accusing him of failing to uphold the rule of law. While calling out the police boss, Davido reshared videos of Osun state indigenes at different Local government secretariats resisting the forceful takeover and wrote

‘’Men Mount’’

Some Nigerians on X opined that he could have just called on Seyi Tinubu to handle the matter instead of slamming the police boss on X.

Responding, Davido stated that himself and Seyi are friends and nothing more and that as Seyi’s father is the democratically elected President, his Uncle is also the democratically elected governor.