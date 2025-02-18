Police Declares Portable Wanted





PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT: OGUN POLICE COMMAND DECLARES HABEEB OKIKIOLA (AKA “PORTABLE”) WANTED





…Valid Court Order Issued for His Arrest and Presentation at Any Police Station





The Ogun State Police Command hereby declares Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as “Portable”, wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.





On February 5, 2025, at about 1000hrs, officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office

1. TPL Onabanjo Abidemi

2. TPL Raymond Lateef

3. TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi

were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area. Upon identifying themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable.





However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials. The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.





Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding. Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation.





Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted.





Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.





For any relevant information, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the Ogun State Police Command through its official communication channels or police public relations department.