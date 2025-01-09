Zungeru Power Plant: FG Promises Adequate Compensation for Displaced Communities

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the payment of full compensation to communities displaced as a result of the construction of the 700 megawatts, hydroelectric power project in Zungeru, Niger State. The government however emphasized the need for genuine identity of the affected communities as over 300 communities have come out to lay claims for compensation and resettlement after the initial agreed figure.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu made the position of the Federal Government known on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, when he met with the Compensation and Resettlement Committee of the Zungeru power plant in his office in Abuja.

While appreciating the gesture of the host communities and that of the Niger State government in locating the power project, Adelabu decried a situation where communities within the location of the power project will all come to make claim for compensation over the location.

According to the Minister, there were only 133 communities that were identified by the Ministry of Power when the Zungeru power project was to be sited. He expressed surprised during the engagement, when over 200 communities were however added to those originally slated for compensation and resettlement.

He admonished the committee, led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Yakubu Garba Minna, to prevail on the people of the area to cooperate with the Federal Government as the details of the outstanding payments were being worked out.

“Let me welcome you all to this all important meeting. At the same time let me welcome my people from the Power Ministry to this meeting as this is the first in the new year. Let me also appreciate my brother and the governor of Niger State, Hon. Bago, for his wonderful positive intervention on this issue. The fact that he has asked his Deputy to take charge shows and demonstrates a high level of commitment to resolving the issue.

“The Federal Government is fully appreciative of your commitment and efforts at resolving the issues around the payment of the balance of the compensation for the host communities on the Zungeru power site. Let me reemphasize the determination of the Federal Government in the resettlement and compensation of those displaced by the project. This is paramount to us and I’m happy to note that ninety percent of those affected have been settled and to say also that even if it is only one person that is left to be so compensated and resettled, we are committed to that figure.

“The Federal Government is grateful to the Niger State government over the role the State has played in restraining the affected communities from taking laws into their hands and assuring them of the readiness of the government to meet this obligation to them.

“We appreciate the fact that Jebba, Kainji, Shiroro and now Zungeru are all located in Niger State and this is to say that 80 percent of our hydro power stations are located in Niger State.

“In the same manner, I want to appreciate the role played by the committee and its cooperation with our ministry and the Federal Government. Let me single out the Deputy Governor of Niger State, who took it upon himself to lead this committee here for this important interaction today. However, I want to plead with the committee, the host communities and all other interested parties that we should realise that this is a national asset for all of us and in as much as the Federal Government is willing and ready to meet its obligations to the affected communities, they must also be ready and be sincere, in their demands and claims”, the Minister said.

According to Adelabu, at the commencement of the Zungeru power project, 133 communities were identified for compensation and or resettlement.

“However, it is a big surprise here to me that some communities are being added afresh to those who should be compensated or resettled. We are looking forward to how we can resettle this matter.

“Those who are yet to be paid are agitated and are putting pressure on the State government and the Committee. We can no longer keep them assured and so, let me say that whatever we have will be paid in the shortest possible time. I’m happy that we have been able to pay N22 billion out of the compensation and from our records, we hhaveN2.2 billion remaining for payment. Some new figures have been presented here today, but we will have to go back as a ministry, to verify these claims.

“Let us all bear it in mind that the Federal Government is facing paucity of funds. There are very many issues competing for government attention and we have to address them according to what is available to us in terms of revenue.

“Let us face the reality here and now. When the issue of compensation and resettlement came at the commencement of the Zungeru power project, 133 communities were identified. However, now, we are being informed of new communities. We cannot continue on this trend and let me tell you that this thing has a time line and an end”, the Minister said. He also called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (PBE), to come to the aid of the Power Ministry in addressing the compensation and resettlement issues as they affect the Zungeru power project host communities issues.

The State Deputy Governor expressed the appreciation of his governor and the entire people of the state for the project and their readiness to cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure its success.

“Hon. Minister, I want to let you know that because of the interest of the governor in ensuring that this project succeds, he has asked me to take on the Chairmanship of the Committee. We report to him regularly and he has committed the state government in ensuring that these communities are restrained from taking laws into their own hands.

“We are happy that we are taking a positive report back home to our people and we promise that those that have gone to court, were misled and those cases would be withdrawn”, the Deputy Governor said.