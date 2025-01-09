EFCC Detains 10 For Alleged Theft of Missing Items In Lagos

In its continuing efforts to sweep the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, clean of corrupt tendencies,  10 officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are being detained over investigation of some missing items involving them.

The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for.

Investigators are making good progress and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes


