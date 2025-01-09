Catholic Priest Resigns And Becomes A Herbalist

Dr. Echezona Obiagbaosogu, a former Catholic priest with 17 years of service, has announced his resignation from the priesthood to embrace African traditional religion. This significant decision follows his recent completion of a PhD dissertation titled "Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine," which he defended at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State. In his research, Obiagbaosogu explored the ancient practice of rainmaking, revealing its intricate connections to natural elements, spiritual communication, and what he terms "African science."





Obiagbaosogu's journey into traditional spirituality was influenced by his upbringing. He grew up in a family where traditional beliefs coexisted with Christianity; his father, a Christian, valued traditional medicinal practices, while his maternal grandfather was a traditionalist. These early experiences fostered his appreciation for nature and indigenous knowledge, ultimately leading him to pursue research in this field. He expressed that his true calling is to serve his people through the ancient traditions of their ancestors.





In his doctoral research, Obiagbaosogu identified three distinct methods of rainmaking, which include the use of clay tripods, coldrone structures with fermented herbs, and psycho-spiritual techniques that rely on mental power. He emphasized that his work aims to recover lost African values that have been eroded by colonial influences. He stated, "I am not turning my back on God, but rather, I am embracing the divine in a more meaningful and authentic way."





Obiagbaosogu also shared his thoughts on the relationship between magic, religion, and science, arguing that what is often dismissed as magic in African traditions can be understood as a form of science that has yet to be fully explored. He criticized the portrayal of African magic in popular culture, particularly in Nollywood, suggesting that it undermines the true value and understanding of African cultural practices.





Reflecting on his decision to leave the priesthood, Obiagbaosogu noted that life is a process of self-discovery and understanding. He declined to elaborate on the specifics of his resignation, emphasizing that it was a matter of personal conviction. His transition marks a profound personal and cultural shift as he seeks to reconnect with and promote the spiritual heritage of his ancestors through African traditional religion.