𝐆𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 I𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞

Some gunmen have abducted two Catholic reverend sisters along Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the victims were on their way back from their vocational association’s meeting at Ogboji community in Orumba North LGA, when they were kidnapped late on Tuesday.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Onitsha, Anambra State, Maria Ikeotuonye, on Wednesday, the victims were identified as Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli.

The church, however, prayed that the victims be released soon and unconditionally.

When contacted on the development on Wednesday, the Anambra State Police Command, spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development, adding that police-led joint operation is already ongoing for the possible rescue of the abducted victims.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations had visited the scene for a spot assessment.