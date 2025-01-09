Gov Okpebholo Appoints Ex-THISDAY Editor SA, International Development Partners

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the appointment of Collins Edomaruse as his Special Adviser, International Development Partners.

Before his appointment, Edomaruse, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) is also a founding member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers of Nigeria (GOCOP).

As Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of METROWATCH, he held several senior Editorial positions in THISDAY, including Group News Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor (Daily, Saturday and Sunday titles), and Editor, Nation's Capital/Abuja Bureau.