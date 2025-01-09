Five Die, 80,000 Evacuated As Los Angeles Fire Spread

Firefighters in Los Angeles, US, are battling several blazes in the city's suburbs, prompting the mandatory evacuation of more than 80,000 people.





The fires were sparked by a combination of dry conditions and powerful winds. Currently, authorities say there is no possibility of bringing some of the fires under control.





More than 2,000 structures have been burnt with 80,000 residents under evacuation orders. At least five people have also been killed in the fire.





According to BBC, seven fires are currently being tackled;





The Palisades fire was first reported at 10:30 (18:30 GMT) on Tuesday and grew in just 20 minutes from a blaze of 20 acres to more than 200 acres, and by Wednesday night was approaching 16,000 acres. At least 30,000 people have so far been ordered to leave their homes.





The Eaton fire grew to cover 1,000 acres within the first six hours of breaking out. It started in Altadena in the hills above Pasadena at around 18:30 local time on Tuesday. By Wednesday night, January 8, five deaths had been reported and it had spread to more than 10,000 acres.





The Hurst fire is located just north of San Fernando. It began burning on Tuesday at around 22:10 local time, growing to 850 acres, according to local officials. It has triggered evacuation orders in neighbouring Santa Clarita.





The Woodley fire broke out in Woodley Park at approximately 06:15 local time on Wednesday. The LA Fire Department (LAFD) says it has now been contained.





An Olivas fire erupted in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, and was burning across about 11 acres of land, though has also now been contained.





The Lidia fire broke out at around 14:00 on Wednesday in the mountainous Acton area north of Los Angeles and grew to cover almost 350 acres. As of 21:00, it had been 40% contained.





The Sunset fire broke out at around 18:00 in the Hollywood Hills, a residential neighbourhood overlooking the historic Hollywood area of the city. It currently covers around 50 acres and is 0% contained. A mandatory evacuation order is in place.





Many Hollywood stars including Ben Affleck, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Eugene Levy, Miles Teller Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, and many more have been forced to evacuate their mansions which have been destroyed by the fire.