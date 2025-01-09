Tinubu Decorates ADC With New Rank

President Bola Tinubu has decorated his Aide-de-Camp, Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, with the rank of Colonel.

The decoration took place on Thursday at the President’s office complex at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Yusuf was appointed as the Aide-de-Camp in April 2023, before the president’s inauguration on May 29, 2023.

After completing his Ordinary National Diploma in Computer Science from Offa Polytechnic in 2000, Yusuf enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Electrical-Electronics).

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in the United Kingdom, where he was commissioned into the Officers Cadre.

In 2006, he attended the Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos, where he underwent training in intelligence and security-related subjects in accordance with the Nigerian Army training policies and directives.

He also attended the Young Officer’s Course Infantry Kaduna in 2007 and in 2008, completed the Tactical Intelligence Officers and Security Investigations courses

Between 2009 and 2018, Yusuf underwent other military training in Mali, Pakistan, China, Israel and the United Kingdom 2009 and 2018, including a Masters’ degree in Defence Studies from Kings College, London, 2018.

Yusuf served as an officer in charge (Technical) for 119 Intelligence Group, Lagos. He was transferred to HQ 4 Brigade, Benin, where he served as Operations Officer.

He also served as an Officer Commanding, State House Military Intelligence Group, and in 2015, he was promoted to Officer Commanding Presidential Body Guard, State House, Abuja.

In 2017, Yusuf served as Staff Officer Grade 1 at the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp and proceeded to become Military Assistant to the Chief of Training/Operations at Army Headquarters between 2017 and 2019. Later, he was promoted to Assistant Director of Intelligence/Security.

From 2020 to 2022, he served at the Nigerian Defence Section in Paris, France, as a DDA Librarian, and until he was appointed Tinubu’s ADC, he was a Staff Officer at the NAIC Headquarters, Abuja.